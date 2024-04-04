At least 17 others injured at SB Organics facility near Hyderabad

Six workers were killed and at least 17 others injured in an explosion and fire at a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Sangareddy, India, on 3 April.

The plant, located in a village around 60km northeast of Hyderabad, was operated by speciality pharmaceutical ingredient maker SB Organics. According to local news reports, the explosion appears to have involved several reactor vessels. The specific cause of the incident is as yet unknown.

Four of the dead were recovered in the immediate aftermath of the incident, while a fifth succumbed to their injuries in hospital. A sixth body was discovered at the site the following day.

Police have apparently raised charges of negligence against the company management and begun official investigations.