Phillip Broadwith
As Business editor, my aim is to highlight to readers the exciting and innovative chemistry going on in the commercial sector, as well as keeping you abreast of trends and developments in the world of chemistry businesses.
From the point I left school, my aim was to join the pharmaceutical industry. A gap year and summer placements in company labs, and a PhD in organic synthesis followed.
But halfway through my PhD I entered a writing competition run by the Daily Telegraph. I managed to win – somewhat to my own surprise. That changed my perspective and made me think that I should consider writing more seriously as a career. I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry just before submitting my thesis, and luckily a position with Chemistry World came up a few months later. I sometimes miss the thrills (less so the spills) of lab work, but interacting with world-leading scientists and industrialists, as well as learning new things on a daily basis more than makes up for it.
- Business
Fatal explosion and fire at chemical plant in China
Five dead, a further eight missing, and 30 more injured at Panjin Haoye Chemical
- Business
At least 38 killed in industrial fire in China
Sparks from welding work appear to have ignited textiles at the plant
- Opinion
Elizabeth Holmes to be imprisoned for Theranos fraud
Blood testing company founder’s 11-year sentence should serve as a warning to investors
- Business
Alzheimer’s antibody engenders anticipation
Tantalising press-released data on Biogen and Eisai’s lecanemab prompt questions without firm answers
- Business
Rocket-powered carbon dioxide conversion
Barton Blakeley is lowering the carbon footprint of silica and other materials
- Business
J&J to phase out talc-based baby powder worldwide
In the face of thousands of lawsuits, firm will switch to cornstarch-based formulations
- Business
At least 13 dead in massive chlorine release in Jordan
Tanker of gas fell during loading at the port of Aqaba, injuring hundreds
- Business
Deadly explosion and fire at petrochemical plant in China
Transport vehicle driver killed and another employee injured at Sinopec in Shanghai
- Business
Six dead in explosion at Slovenian chemicals plant
Five others injured at Melamin plant in Kocevje
- Business
Fatal explosion at chemical plant in Austria
One contractor dead and another seriously injured after blast at Krems Chemie
- Article
Six dead in fire and explosion at Indian chemical plant
Incident at Om Organic in Gujarat reportedly occurred during solvent distillation
- Business
GSK accuses former employee of trade secret theft
Denise Brooks allegedly stole information about company’s manufacturing and quality systems
- Business
Four dead in boiler explosion at Indian chemical plant
11 others injured as blast destroys adjacent temporary worker accommodation
- Business
US judge overturns Purdue’s opioid bankruptcy settlement
Ruling says bankruptcy court did not have authority to grant Sackler family protection from future litigation
- Opinion
When regulatory cooperation goes too far, we all lose
Were FDA staff unduly influenced by Biogen in approving Alzheimer’s antibody?
- Business
Fatal incident in German chemicals park
One dead and five injured by caustic soda being used for cleaning work
- Business
Diversity is at the heart of innovation
To challenge conventions we need to include people who think differently
- Opinion
A clouded view of industry emissions
Standards and auditing are sorely needed if emissions targets are to be upheld
- Business
Pfizer sues former employee for alleged trade secret theft
Chun Xiao Li downloaded thousands of confidential documents before resigning
- Business
Chemical plant fire in Pakistan kills at least 17 workers
Blocked windows and exits hampered rescue efforts