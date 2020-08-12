Nicola Jones
Nicola Jones is a freelance journalist based in Pemberton, British Columbia. She has an undergraduate degree in chemistry and oceanography, and a masters in journalism, from the University of British Columbia.
Contact info
- Email:
- nkjones@gmail.com
- Website:
- http://nicola-kim-jones.blogspot.com/
- News
Recalibration is the biggest shake-up in the carbon dating world for seven years
Overhaul will improve accuracy and push back how far samples can be dated by 5000 years
- Business
PostEra points its synthesis algorithm at coronavirus
Mapping out drug discovery routes with artificial intelligence