Nitto

Nitto is a global pioneer of state-of-the-art technology.

Founded in 1918, Nitto has grown to be a leader in markets such as: industrial tapes, energy, life sciences, environmental solutions and many more. By utilizing its core polymer technologies, Nitto strives to create new technologies that solve market needs and provide value to society. Hydranautics is a part of the Nitto group and one of the global leaders in the field of integrated membrane solutions. Hydranautics offers complete membrane solutions like reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, ultrafiltration, and microfiltration for water, wastewater and process treatment and applications.