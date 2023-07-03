Oakwood Chemical

Oakwood Products, Inc. is a fine organics manufacturing facility located in Estill, South Carolina, USA. We produce a wide range of organics with particular emphasis on fluorine and sulfur compounds. In addition to our extensive catalog, Oakwood also offers custom synthesis services. Feel free to contact us via phone, fax, or email regarding custom synthesis and bulk quantities.

We have a well equipped analytical laboratory for qualification of raw materials, in-process work, and analysis of our products.