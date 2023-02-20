Paul Board

Paul Board is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and a committed cruciverbalist. As a 13 year-old, when Ilminster Boys’ Grammar School was about to close after over 400 years, like other pupils he was allowed to take a couple of mementoes home. He chose a pair of boxing gloves and a Liebig Condenser. He never took up boxing, but he did graduate in chemistry at the University of Leeds in 1980 and has enjoyed a career in chemistry, including food analysis, environmental science and geochemistry both in the UK and overseas.

Paul has been writing quizzes and crosswords for Chemistry World since 2009. His book Elementary!: Puzzles for the Chemically Curious and the Periodically Perplexed will be released in December, and is available to pre-order from the Royal Society of Chemistry’s website.