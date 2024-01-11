Paul Monks

Paul Monks is chief scientific adviser for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), and professor of atmospheric chemistry and Earth observation science at the University of Leicester.

Paul delivers independent and impartial scientific advice to ministers and policymakers across the DESNZ portfolio. He also advises on current and ongoing issues faced by the UK, such as the critical role of science in supporting sustainable, resilient, and measurable net zero and the challenges of delivering national and global decarbonisation.