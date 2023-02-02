Pittcon
Pittcon is the world’s leading annual conference and exposition on laboratory science. Pittcon attracts attendees from industry, academia and government from over 90 countries worldwide.
Pittcon’s target audience is not just “analytical chemists,” but all laboratory scientists — anyone who identifies, quantifies, analyzes or tests the chemical or biological properties of compounds or molecules, or who manages these laboratory scientists. Having grown beyond its roots in analytical chemistry and spectroscopy, Pittcon has evolved into an event that now also serves a diverse constituency encompassing life sciences, pharmaceutical discovery and QA, food safety, environmental, bioterrorism and other emerging markets.
Contact info
- Email:
- info@pittcon.org
Leading in the lab starts at Pittcon
Pittcon 2021: connections that matter
After 71 years as a physical event, Pittcon 2021 goes virtual on its 72nd birthday
Pittcon 2020: the clear advantage in laboratory science expositions
The US city of Chicago will host the 71st annual Pittcon conference and expo in March
Pittcon 2019: the visible difference in laboratory science expositions
The Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania welcomes the 70th annual Pittcon.
Pittcon 2017
The big beast of analytical conferences – Pittcon – rolls into Chicago this March