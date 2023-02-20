Protein Simple

ProteinSimple is part of the Protein Platforms division of Bio-Techne. We're rethinking protein tools and helping thousands of researchers around the world resolve their protein analysis problems so they can reveal new insight into proteins and their role in disease. Our wide-ranging portfolio of tools includes everything from immunoassay systems that quantify protein expression to systems that probe the structure and purity of protein-based therapeutics.

ProteinSimple is now a brand in the Bio-Techne family of brands that includes R&D Systems.