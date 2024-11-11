Rosie Rothwell

Rosie graduated with an MChem in chemistry from the University of St Andrews in 2019 and spent a few years working in industry before starting as a publishing editor at the Royal Society of Chemistry in early 2023.

Her role lets Rosie read about all kinds of new research, and writing for Chemistry World gives her the chance to get more involved with the community and scientific communication.

Rosie feels very lucky to be based in Scotland and loves spending time in the mountains. She also enjoys cetacean spotting around the coast and looking after her allotment.