Søren Høegh

Søren Høegh is the Marketing Manager for Honeywell Research Chemicals.

Honeywell Research Chemicals is a business of the Fine Chemicals Division, part of Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies business group.



Honeywell Research Chemicals is the combination of the acquired business from Sigma-Aldrich following acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich by Honeywell with the existing Burdick & Jackson® high-purity solvents, reagents and chromatography products for laboratories and pharmaceutical production.