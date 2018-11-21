Honeywell Research Chemicals
www.lab-honeywell.com
Honeywell has been committed to innovation in inorganics, solvents and other essential chemicals for more than 200 years. Our rich history dates back to 1814, when German chemist Johann Daniel Riedel successfully manufactured pharmaceutical products, providing a foundation for the chemicals industry. That pioneering spirit is guiding us as we grow, evolve and strive to become your trusted supplier of high-quality chemical products.
With our main portfolio brands, Honeywell Burdick & Jackson™, Honeywell Riedel-de Haën™, Honeywell Fluka™, and Honeywell, you will find a broad range of solvents and essential reagents for analytical and chemistry laboratories including Hydranal™, Chromasolv™ and many other high-quality premium chemical products providing you with more of the quality and consistency you expect, and above all more choice.
- Sponsored
Testing for mosquito repellent residue
High-quality reference materials advance analyses, save time, and reduce costs
- Sponsored
Chemical suppliers can help enhance lab efficiency
Choosing high quality ready-to-use blends and appropriate container sizes can help labs optimise their performance and also save money
- Webinar
Quality management of the Karl Fischer system
Join us to explore the various options for standardising a Karl Fischer system. This webinar will assist in proper standard selection to maximise the accuracy of results
- Webinar
Best practice in Karl Fischer titration
Find out about the most versatile and generally accepted method for determining water content in any kind of sample including solids, liquids, and gases
- Sponsored
Five ways to optimise lab efficiency
Save time, reduce waste and work safer and smarter
- Sponsored
The benefits of blends
Blends are a simple way to improve productivity, efficiency and safety
- Sponsored
Increasing lab efficiencies through bespoke solutions
More custom products, more tailored packaging, more productivity