Honeywell Research Chemicals

Honeywell has been committed to innovation in inorganics, solvents and other essential chemicals for more than 200 years. Our rich history dates back to 1814, when German chemist Johann Daniel Riedel successfully manufactured pharmaceutical products, providing a foundation for the chemicals industry. That pioneering spirit is guiding us as we grow, evolve and strive to become your trusted supplier of high-quality chemical products.

With our main portfolio brands, Honeywell Burdick & Jackson™, Honeywell Riedel-de Haën™, Honeywell Fluka™, and Honeywell, you will find a broad range of solvents and essential reagents for analytical and chemistry laboratories including Hydranal™, Chromasolv™ and many other high-quality premium chemical products providing you with more of the quality and consistency you expect, and above all more choice.