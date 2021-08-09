Samuel Thangiah
Samuel is a Co-Founder and Executive Director of Life Science Integrates. Life Science Integrates produces the debate-led events shaping conversations in Pharma, BioTech and MedTech. These events bring together the top leaders in their fields, so they can share insights into the current and future states of these industries.
People, partnerships, pharma: exploring the science of innovation
The importance of fostering collaborative cultures to accelerate innovation
The future is bright: protecting innovation during uncertain times
The annual Pharma Integrates event facilitates conversation and collaboration to drive future innovation and improve patient outcomes worldwide
Pharma and healthcare meets data and digitalisation
UK-based company Life Science Integrates exists to facilitate collaboration between digital, pharma and life sciences industries – helping form partnerships that revolutionise healthcare