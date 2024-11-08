Sanid Dilip Patil
Sanid Patil currently serves on the Technology and Innovation team at Invest India, specialising in technology strategy, project deployment, policy design and fostering cross-border research and innovation partnerships. He spearheaded the Innovation Practice at AGNIi, under the Prime Minister's Science Technology & Innovation Advisory Council. He previously led a technology business incubator and executed innovation programs for a leading corporate in India.
- Opinion
Building community-centric technology from the ground up
In India’s Uttarkhand state, public engagement has been the key to adopting new technology