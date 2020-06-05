Specac

Specac Limited is based in Orpington, Kent and has been in business since 1971. In 2015, Specac left the Smiths Group with a management buyout backed by the Foresight Group in the Shard and have grown from 45 to 80 people and a high turnover growth.

We design and manufacture accessories for spectrometers used in science and industry, including petrochemicals, chemical, pharmaceutical, food, observatories, military and universities. In particular, we supply sample-analysis accessories, high-specification equipment using mirrors and crystal materials to direct infrared light.

We sell to 70 countries across five continents, including the United States, China, Germany, Singapore and Japan. Innovation in new product development is key, with a target of three new products a year. Export has been the heart of the business since 2008 when we first travelled overseas to actively manage relationships, visit trade shows and boost sales.