Syrris

Syrris is a world leader in flow chemistry, batch chemistry reactor systems, and chemical scale-up solutions.

Syrris products are used in laboratories around the world for a wide range of applications including process development, discovery chemistry, reaction calorimetry, crystallization, and process scale-up.

The R&D100 Award-winning Asia Flow Chemistry System is a revolutionary range of advanced flow chemistry products enabling chemists in all industries to access new chemical spaces and perform faster and more reproducible chemistry.

Designed by chemists for chemists, Asia enables the widest variety of chemical reactions and ultimate ease of use.