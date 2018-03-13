The Moulder Center

The Moulder Center for Drug Discovery Research was dedicated on May 14, 2009 and is currently home to a talented and enthusiastic group of scientists. The team is dedicated to facilitating collaborative research efforts to support the discovery and development of novel therapeutic agents to improve the health and life of patients.

We serve as a multidisciplinary research hub for the further development of scientific discoveries identified by Temple University faculty and scientists, enabling their research to move beyond the lab and into the broader research community. In addition, our unique capabilities and experienced scientists actively pursue collaborative research opportunities with external collaborators in the academic community and industrial partners both in the US and abroad.