Tom Welton
Professor Tom Welton is Professor of Sustainable Chemistry at Imperial College London, where he also served as Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences. He became president of the Royal Society of Chemistry in July 2020.
A vocal champion of inclusion and diversity in the chemical sciences, Tom was nominated as one of the RSC's 175 faces of chemistry in celebration of its 175th anniversary.
- Opinion
The human cost of inaction on chemical waste
Chemists must press the UN to act and set up a body to deal with the world’s toxic legacy
- Opinion
A sustainable legacy
President of the RSC, Tom Welton, asks what kind of chemical legacy we are leaving for the future