Zhengyu Huang

Zhengyu Huang is the President of Committee of 100, a non-profit organization that for more than 30 years promoted the full participation of all Chinese Americans in American society and advancing constructive dialogue and relationships between the peoples and leaders of the United States and Greater China. Zhengyu was educated at Stanford University, with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering, B.A. in Economics, and M.S. in Computer Science. He also earned his MBA from Harvard Business School. Committee of 100 and the University of Arizona issued joint research in late 2021 that this article is based on.