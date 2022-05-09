Ziath

Ziath Ltd specialises in instrumentation control and information management in both the academic and the pharmaceutical/biotech industry sectors with a specialisation in the application of laboratory automation. We focus on managing large sample libraries in biobanking, biotech, public health and compound management using 2D data matrix bar-coded tubes. Ziath produce both rack readers and tube pickers for 2D tubes in racks.

Ziath Ltd is world leader in 2D-barcoded tube and rack scanners, with a larger range of CMOS-camera based scanners than any other manufacturer. We design, build and maintain all our own scanners and picking devices in our Cambridge UK facility. We support our customers with free applications advice, after-sales support and upgrades to their scanners as well as a comprehensive five-year parts and three-year labour warranty.