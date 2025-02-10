Zifei Lu

Zifei Lu joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as an assistant editor in August 2023, shortly after adopting a Roborovski hamster, whom she named Ham So Low. Perhaps more relevantly, before transitioning into publishing, Zifei did her PhD at the University of Cambridge, where she made chiral metal–organic cages capable of trapping buckyballs and functionalising them enantioselectively.

As a native speaker of both English and Mandarin, Zifei frequently finds herself at a loss for words…Nonetheless, this doesn’t stop her from sharing her excitement about interesting science. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing badminton, doing jigsaw puzzles and eating (more so than cooking) tasty food.