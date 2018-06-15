Zymtronix
zymtronix.com
Optimising the immobilisation of any enzyme to create unique, sustainable and responsible processes for high performance biocatalysis.
Our unique enzyme immobilisation platform improves the activity, stability and reusability of a single enzyme, or combination of enzymes, beyond what is possible elsewhere. Our technology allows for greater control over your biocatalysts, while guaranteeing no loss in activity. It is our mission to help you make your biocatalysis work.
Contact info
- Email:
- info@zymtronix.com
- Sponsored
Biocatalysis gets the green light
How enzymes can help create a sustainable future, faster
- Sponsored
Why biocatalysis is so on trend
Biocatalysis has come a long way from just beer – there’s an enzyme for nearly everything