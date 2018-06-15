Zymtronix

Optimising the immobilisation of any enzyme to create unique, sustainable and responsible processes for high performance biocatalysis.

Our unique enzyme immobilisation platform improves the activity, stability and reusability of a single enzyme, or combination of enzymes, beyond what is possible elsewhere. Our technology allows for greater control over your biocatalysts, while guaranteeing no loss in activity. It is our mission to help you make your biocatalysis work.