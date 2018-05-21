Advion

Advion, Inc. was founded in 1993 based on the novel techniques developed within the Cornell University laboratory of Dr Jack Henion, a leading researcher in the field of liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry (LC/MS). The company’s vision was to become a leading provider of bioanalytical contract services to the pharmaceutical industry, a position it attained prior to the sale of its contract drug development laboratory business to Quintiles.

Pioneers within the industry, Advion offers a variety of mission critical systems and consumables for life science research. With sales and support offices in North America, Europe, and Japan, Advion is a global company with customers in all of the top pharmaceutical companies, government life science research agencies and universities. Advion continues to expand its diverse portfolio of innovative microfluidic and mass spec – based products for the life science industry.