Alistair Shearer
I left the University of Strathclyde in 2015 with a degree in biochemistry and microbiology. During my final year project, I investigated the genetic links between different drug transporters in bacterial cell membranes, and became fascinated by the storytelling side of science. Convinced that I’d rather help communicate scientific results than produce them myself, I left Scotland behind and travelled south to pursue a career in scientific publishing. At the Royal Society of Chemistry, I work as publishing editor on the physical and nano portfolio of journals. Staying true to my biologist roots, my Chemistry World articles report on ground-breaking biochemical research.
Why photosynthetic organisms evolved to have dimeric reaction centres
Excitation energy transfer enhancements thought to compensate for decrease in charge transfer efficiency of going from monomers to dimers
Spore shell acts as sunscreen for light-sensitive antibiotics
Polymer capsule that protects and preserves antimicrobial compound could aid fight against multi-drug resistant pathogens
Rainproof pesticide uses sticky peptides to defend against Asian soybean rust
Devastating fungal disease tackled with antimicrobial and anchor peptide combo