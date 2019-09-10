Alistair Shearer

I left the University of Strathclyde in 2015 with a degree in biochemistry and microbiology. During my final year project, I investigated the genetic links between different drug transporters in bacterial cell membranes, and became fascinated by the storytelling side of science. Convinced that I’d rather help communicate scientific results than produce them myself, I left Scotland behind and travelled south to pursue a career in scientific publishing. At the Royal Society of Chemistry, I work as publishing editor on the physical and nano portfolio of journals. Staying true to my biologist roots, my Chemistry World articles report on ground-breaking biochemical research.