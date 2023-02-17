Anthony King
I am a freelance science journalist based in Dublin, Ireland. I cover a variety of topics in chemical and biological sciences, as well as science policy, health and innovation.
My articles have appeared in Nature, Science, Cell, Chemistry World, New Scientist, the Irish Times, New York Times, EMBO Reports, Chemistry & Industry and more.
I enjoy writing on a wide breadth of subjects, from antibiotics to petrochemicals, bumblebees to asteroid composition, palaeontology to brain development. Previously I worked for a publishing company as a science editor.
My primary degree in science is from Trinity College Dublin and I hold a Master’s degree in science communications from Dublin City University.
- Business
Thousands of jobs to go as chemicals giants cut costs
Dow and 3M laying off a total of 4500 employees worldwide
- Feature
Mission to Uranus
With no spacecraft visiting the ice giants for over 30 years, Anthony King speaks to the planetary scientists planning a return visit
- Business
Encoding creativity in drug discovery
Machine learning can complement and reinforce human intuition and experience
- News
Resource conflict likely to expand as world heads into ‘low-cooperation era’
Critical metals such as cobalt and vanadium could be fought over in the near future, World Economic Forum report claims
- News
Plan for medical isotope production centre floated by Welsh government
Nuclear facility would supply the whole country and further afield
- Business
Second Alzheimer’s antibody approved in the US
Biogen–Eisai’s lecanemab can slow disease progression a little, but at significant cost and risk of side effects
- Feature
Are everyday chemicals contributing to global obesity?
Research in animal models suggests the simple ‘energy in, energy out’ model doesn’t tell the whole story. Anthony King talks to researchers worried about obesogens
- Research
Universal flu vaccine could head off future pandemics
More effective mRNA-based vaccine offers hope of ending annual flu shots for at risk groups
- Research
Surprise discovery as clam found to be producing complex antibiotic
Erythromycin was previously believed to be only synthesised by bacteria
- News
European parliament restores research funding
Extra funding found for Horizon Europe and Erasmus student programme
- News
World Health Organization takes aim at market as many still not getting vaccines they need
Government, industry and health organisations must do more
- Research
Gut bacterium found to destroy nicotine offers liver health benefits for smokers
Discovery might lead to therapy for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
- News
EU plots course to secure raw materials vital to a low-carbon economy
Russia’s war on Ukraine and the pandemic have highlighted the bloc’s dependence on unreliable suppliers
- Research
Electrolyser conjures hydrogen from thin air for green energy
Device can capture water to split even in regions as dry as the Sahel
- Business
Nature-inspired crop protection
Plant extracts, proteins and pheromones aiming to replace conventional chemical pesticides
- Business
UK Reach costs stretch higher for industry
Government assessment suggests deadlines will be delayed and companies will pay billions for compliance data
- Research
Solar jet fuel production from CO2 and water scaled up in field demo
Concentrated solar power provide heat to reduce carbon dioxide to a fuel
- Business
Haleon emerges from GSK consumer healthcare spin-off
Split illustrates move towards narrower focus in pharmaceuticals
- Research
Renewable rocket fuel made by genetically engineered soil bacteria
Bioengineered bacteria synthesise extremely energy dense cyclopropane chains
- Business
Novartis cutting up to 8000 jobs
Restructure splits commercial activities geographically instead of by treatment area