Anthony King

I am a freelance science journalist based in Dublin, Ireland. I cover a variety of topics in chemical and biological sciences, as well as science policy, health and innovation.

My articles have appeared in Nature, Science, Cell, Chemistry World, New Scientist, the Irish Times, New York Times, EMBO Reports, Chemistry & Industry and more.

I enjoy writing on a wide breadth of subjects, from antibiotics to petrochemicals, bumblebees to asteroid composition, palaeontology to brain development. Previously I worked for a publishing company as a science editor.

My primary degree in science is from Trinity College Dublin and I hold a Master’s degree in science communications from Dublin City University.