BioTools
BioTools product offerings include instrumentation, specialized CRO services and unique software and accessories. The products are used globally by most of the world’s top 100 pharmaceutical companies, renowned academic institutions, and government laboratories, including the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
Founded in 2000, BioTools has R&D, sales, customer support, contract research lab and manufacturing facilities in Jupiter, Florida, and two international divisions, BioTools Europe, headquartered in the United Kingdom, and BioTools China, headquartered in Dalian. BioTools’ co-founders and products have been recognised by numerous International Awards, including the R&D 100 Top Innovation Award.
Contact info
- Email:
- info@biotools.us
- Website:
- https://biotools.us/
- Webinar
Empower your drug design & synthesis with vibrational circular dichroism (VCD)
Discover the advantage and benefits of VCD compared to other analytical techniques and learn how to develop a more efficient workflow