BioTools

BioTools product offerings include instrumentation, specialized CRO services and unique software and accessories. The products are used globally by most of the world’s top 100 pharmaceutical companies, renowned academic institutions, and government laboratories, including the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Founded in 2000, BioTools has R&D, sales, customer support, contract research lab and manufacturing facilities in Jupiter, Florida, and two international divisions, BioTools Europe, headquartered in the United Kingdom, and BioTools China, headquartered in Dalian. BioTools’ co-founders and products have been recognised by numerous International Awards, including the R&D 100 Top Innovation Award.