CCDC

The Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre (CCDC) are world-leading experts in structural chemistry data, software and knowledge for materials and life sciences research and development. They specialise in the collation, preservation and application of scientific structural data for use in pharmaceutical discovery, materials development, research and education. In addition, they compile and distribute the Cambridge Structural Database (CSD), a certified trusted database of fully curated and enhanced organic and metal-organic structures, used by researchers across the globe.

The CCDC inspire the next generation of scientists through their educational and outreach activities, and through PhD sponsorships. They empower scientists of all backgrounds to achieve their research goals through their FAIRE access programme as part of their non-profit, charitable status.