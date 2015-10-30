Cesar Palmero

Cesar is a scientist working in academic publishing. Starting his chemistry degree at University of Zaragoza, he advanced the synthesis and reactivity of biscarboranes at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh. Shortly after that, he started his career in scholarly publishing as a development editor at the Royal Society of Chemistry in Cambridge. In October 2016, he moved to Barcelona to join the editorial team of MDPI, the open access publisher. To ind out more about Cesar's background and experience, visit www.cesarpalmero.com.