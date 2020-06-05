Chris Stumpf

Dr. Chris Stumpf holds a Ph.D, Analytical Chemistry and Mass Spectrometry from Purdue University where he focused his work on ion molecule chemistry using FTICR. During his 20-year tenure at Waters Corporation, Chris has held multiple roles across life science R&D, pharmaceuticals, and laboratory informatics.

In his current role, Chris supports the Materials Sciences business by delivering technology solutions that enable researchers in the materials sciences to achieve their goals. Prior to joining Waters, Chris spent time in the Novartis Institute of Biomedical Research and at the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine where he worked on open access LCMS and high throughput LCMS in proteomics research.