Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation is a global leader in analytical instruments and software that has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 65 years.

Together with its customers in thousands of labs around the world, Waters delivers scientific insights to improve human health and well-being. Waters’ software and instruments help ensure the safety of medicines, the purity of food and water, and the quality and durability of products used by millions of people every day.

With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.