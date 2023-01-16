Waters Corporation
www.waters.com
Waters Corporation is a global leader in analytical instruments and software that has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 65 years.
Together with its customers in thousands of labs around the world, Waters delivers scientific insights to improve human health and well-being. Waters’ software and instruments help ensure the safety of medicines, the purity of food and water, and the quality and durability of products used by millions of people every day.
With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.waters.com
- Sponsored
Evaluating safety and performance of recycled plastics
Download this free bundle now and explore ways to tackle the challenges we face when screening recycled plastics for safety and material properties.
- Webinar
Is this the future of bioplastics upcycling?
Learn more about chemical methods for a new route to active upcycling of PLA
- Sponsored
Additive quantification in a commercial CMP sample
In this free application note, discover how to streamline the routine analysis of CMP slurry additives using the Waters Arc HPLC system
- Sponsored
Rapid, direct additive analysis in mineral oils
Download this free application note to discover a rapid, direct method to analyze the additive content of mineral oil using the Waters RADIAN ASAP mass detector
- Sponsored
Achieve low injector carryover of benzyl alcohol
In this free application note, discover how to minimise sample contamination by using the Waters Arc HPLC system
- Sponsored
Characterisation and process optimisation of recycled resins for the polymer industry
Thermal and rheological analysis ensure that plastics maintain their performance
- Sponsored
How analytical chemistry is enabling efficient polymer recycling
Waters technologies are helping its customers to make the shift to sustainable plastic use
- Webinar
Using calorimetry during battery operation to solve development challenges
Join us as we assess safety, energy density and longevity of battery cells through high-resolution isothermal calorimetry
- Sponsored
Aiding material formulation QC with a modern flexible LC platform
Learn how Waters latest HPLC platform can help modernise materials formulation QC testing regimes
- Sponsored
Routine testing with RADIAN ASAP mass detection
Download this free white paper to discover how the RADIAN ASAP Direct Mass Detector can quickly answer your analytical questions
- Sponsored
Application note: Additive quantification in a commercial CMP sample
Download this application note for a fifteen-minute routine method for the analysis of known CMP slurry additives
- Sponsored
RADIAN ASAP: Additive screening in lubricant oils
Download this free application note to discover how the RADIAN ASAP system can be a valuable tool for monitoring the components of lubricant oil
- Sponsored
Improved cosmetic formulations analysis with HPLC
Download our free poster to discover how Arc HPLC offers cosmetic scientists improved capabilities for their QC formulation analysis
- Webinar
Fingerprinting recycled thermoplastic resins for process optimisation
Learn how to investigate feedstock quality, fingerprint recycled thermoplastic resins and streamline your process using thermal analysis and rheology
- Webinar
Lead the charge: finding modern solutions for lithium-ion battery material characterisation
Learn how to gain novel insights into battery material thermal stability and creating more consistent slurries, allowing for improved performance and lifetime prediction
- Webinar
Discover the possibilities with the new multi-sample Discovery X3 Differential Scanning Calorimeter
Discover how to improve sample throughput and provide greater confidence in your differential scanning calorimetry results
- Sponsored
Better batteries for a more sustainable world
Detailed characterisation is the best chance scientists have to make sure that the next generation of batteries are sustainable, recyclable and packed with energy.
- Sponsored
Peering inside a working battery
Characterisation techniques have reached the point where they can monitor in real-time what’s going on inside a battery. This is the way to a better battery and a more sustainable world.
- Sponsored
Li-ion battery electrolyte design
Free resources on Li-ion battery electrolyte additives and solutions
- Sponsored
Batteries: The bedrock of the sustainable future
In this special podcast, find out how understanding the chemistry and materials that go into batteries marks the first step towards making them safer and increasing energy density, and unlocks new opportunities for reuse and recycling