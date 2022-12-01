Christophe Le Ret
- Sponsored
Catalysing change: innovative solutions for greener chemistries
New ligands are enabling the enormous potential of cross coupling reactions to solve challenges in a range of industries
- Sponsored
Catalysing change in sustainable chemical synthesis
New innovations in a classic concept are making industrial processes greener
- Sponsored
Metathesis: around the catalytic cycle
Three Umicore scientists discuss the advantages that metathesis can bring to a variety of industries