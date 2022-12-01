Umicore
Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.
Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life.
Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 2.1 billion (turnover of € 12.7 billion) in the first half of 2021 and currently employs just below 11,000 people.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +49 (6181) 59 2471
- Email:
- chemistry@umicore.com
- Sponsored
Catalysing change: innovative solutions for greener chemistries
New ligands are enabling the enormous potential of cross coupling reactions to solve challenges in a range of industries
- Sponsored
Next-generation ligands for complex coupling challenges
Improving phosphines for metal catalysis can deliver more efficient and sustainable syntheses
- Sponsored
Catalysing change in sustainable chemical synthesis
New innovations in a classic concept are making industrial processes greener
- Sponsored
In conversation with YPhos ligand pioneer, Viktoria Gessner
YPhos ligands, invented by the Gessner Research Group, represent the latest step forward in phosphine ligand technology. Find out more in this exclusive interview with group leader Viktoria Gessner
- Sponsored
The role of semiconductors in tomorrow’s technologies
Industry 4.0 demands more from semiconductors then ever before
- Sponsored
Faster pharma: Catalytic innovation combats precious metals supply chain pain
Precious metal catalysts are key to pharma but subject to market forces that make reliance on supply a double-edged sword.
- Sponsored
Catalysis and chemical bonds that make us stronger
Chemical and pharma industry is built on collaboration that draws on a wide range of expertise to develop innovative materials, compounds and components
- Sponsored
Metathesis enables everyday innovation
For process chemists, simple solutions to complex problems are crucial. Metathesis is a cost-effective, reliable and scalable tool that enables innovation
- Sponsored
Conducting communications
The rapid expansion of electronic and microelectronic technologies over the last century has transformed the way that we communicate and connect with the wider world
- Sponsored
Creating carbon–carbon bonds via transition metal catalysis
Cross-coupling and metathesis reactions are powerful ways of making carbon–carbon bonds, the crucial links behind most organic compounds
- Sponsored
Metathesis: around the catalytic cycle
Three Umicore scientists discuss the advantages that metathesis can bring to a variety of industries
- Sponsored
Metathesis: the green method of chemical synthesis
Getting the most out of your reactions is a crucial part of green chemistry. The bond-forming prowess of metathesis catalysts can help
- Sponsored
In conversation with Robert Grubbs, Nobel laureate
Following the recent acquisition of the world-leading Materia catalyst business by Umicore, we’ve been granted an exclusive interview with Robert Grubbs, chemistry Nobel laureate and co-founder of Materia.