Daniel Sava
Daniel Sava is based at the Technology Transfer Office at the University of Manchester, UK
- Review
Nose Dive: A Field Guide to the World’s Smells
A must-read for chemists and anyone passionate about nature, food, drinks and cooking
- Review
Project Cleansweep: Beyond the Post Military Landscape of the United Kingdom
A deep-dive into how the UK’s chemical and biochemical weapons impacted – and still impact – the British landscape and its citizens
- Opinion
The price of a failed experiment
Research is not straightforward, but its ups and downs will teach you a lot