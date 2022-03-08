Don Carpenetti

After spending a few years in industry and research working on synthesising homogeneous polymerisation catalysts, and on oxygen-storage materials and other components of catalytic convertors for spark-ignition vehicles, I decided that the classroom was the right place for me. I am currently a chemistry instructor at Craven Community College in New Bern, North Carolina, US. The community college setting allows me to teach small classes and interact with students across multiple courses. In addition to teaching I am also a textbook author and educational consultant.