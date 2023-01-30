Huber
We are a leading supplier of high-precision temperature control solutions for research and industry. Worldwide, our products ensure precise temperature control in laboratories, pilot plants and production processes. Our product range offers innovative solutions for almost all tasks in the field of liquid temperature control from -125 to +425 °C.
- sales@huber-online.com
- https://www.huber-online.com/en/
Sizing of temperature control units for reactor applications
When it comes to process chemistry, the right temperature is a crucial factor. In this whitepaper, we look at how the Unistat range of temperature control systems can impact the performance and quality in process chemical engineering.
Application of chiller technology to laboratory distillations
Download this white paper to discover how accurate and reproducible temperature control impacts solvent recovery, and can lead to improved health and safety, a lower risk of environmental contamination and even a cheaper water bill