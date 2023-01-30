Huber

Huber

We are a leading supplier of high-precision temperature control solutions for research and industry. Worldwide, our products ensure precise temperature control in laboratories, pilot plants and production processes. Our product range offers innovative solutions for almost all tasks in the field of liquid temperature control from -125 to +425 °C.

Contact info

Email:
sales@huber-online.com
Website:
https://www.huber-online.com/en/