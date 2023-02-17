Jamie Durrani
I’ve worked for Chemistry World since 2016, and in my current role as a science correspondent since 2019. I report on the latest chemistry breakthroughs as well as areas like science policy that are of direct relevance to the research community.
I especially enjoy covering research that brings together multiple scientific disciplines, or that improves our understanding of the world that we live in. Before moving into science journalism, I carried out a PhD in asymmetric catalysis – so I also love writing about all things catalytic!
- Research
Lipophilicity helps explain psychedelic drugs’ therapeutic effects
Understanding why psychedelic drugs that bind to serotonin receptors promote neuron growth, while serotonin itself does not
- News
New UK government science department created in cabinet reshuffle
Science leaders call for new secretary of state Michelle Donelan to make resolving Horizon Europe dispute a top priority
- Research
Flexible batteries kept stable with stretchy metallic films
Liquid metals that block out air and water could improve the lifetime of stretchable electronics
- Research
Four new bonds to one carbon atom, in a single step
Accidental discovery shows that N-heterocyclic carbenes can act as sources of atomic carbon
- News
Chemistry Nobel prize-winner joins board of UK’s newest funding agency
Organocatalysis pioneer David MacMillan takes Aria role
- News
Assembling the UN’s new panel on chemical waste
Discussions are underway to agree funding, goals and procedures to create an IPCC for pollution
- News
UK universities facing 18 days of strikes as dispute over pay and conditions intensifies
70,000 staff members to walk out starting on 1 February
- Research
Terminator material helps Lego man break out of jail
Material changes from solid to liquid in response to magnetic field
- News
One year on from massive eruption in South Pacific, the atmosphere is still feeling the effects
Scientists make ‘once in a lifetime’ observations as Hunga Tonga volcano found to have warmed the planet
- News
Obsolete Oxford labs once used by Dorothy Hodgkin may become student bar
Oldest part of Oxford’s Inorganic Chemistry Laboratory is too antiquated to bring up to modern standards
- News
2023 new year honours reward services to science
Academic, commercial and public sector scientists recognised in annual honours list
- News
Community voices concerns over American Chemical Society magazine
Board members’ open letter warns of ‘detrimental changes’ after restructure at C&EN
- Research
Metallic snowflakes made in liquid metal solvents
Striking shape-controlled structures inspired by ice crystals
- News
Additional support for UK R&D amid Horizon Europe impasse
Government commits almost £500 million to ease pressure on research sector
- News
Iupac appoints new executive director
Greta Heydenrych replaces Lynn Soby
- Research
Dual use molecular motor can drive or glow
Infrared light can flip molecular machine between rotary motion and photoluminescence
- News
Strikes to take place at 150 UK universities over pay and benefits
70,000 staff members will walk out on three days in November in escalation of ongoing row
- Research
Chirality-flipping reaction could completely change total synthesis strategies
Photocatalytic reaction that inverts configuration of chiral carbon centres offers new stereochemical editing logic
- News
Royal Society of Chemistry will make all its journals open access
All RSC journals will be free to read within five years
- Research
Porphyrins can be turned into customisable molecular nanomagnets
Atomic manipulation creates materials for information storage and quantum computing