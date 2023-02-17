Jamie Durrani

I’ve worked for Chemistry World since 2016, and in my current role as a science correspondent since 2019. I report on the latest chemistry breakthroughs as well as areas like science policy that are of direct relevance to the research community.

I especially enjoy covering research that brings together multiple scientific disciplines, or that improves our understanding of the world that we live in. Before moving into science journalism, I carried out a PhD in asymmetric catalysis – so I also love writing about all things catalytic!