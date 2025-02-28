One of the most powerful nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) magnets in the world has been delivered to the University of Warwick. The magnet, which is being installed at the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council’s UK high-field solid state NMR facility, will enable spectroscopic studies to be carried out in the 1.2GHz range.

The new 10-tonne magnet was delivered by crane to a purpose-built facility on 15 February. It will undergo a testing phase before being made available to researchers later this year.

Previously, Warwick’s 1GHz NMR instrument was the most powerful spectrometer in the UK. However, in 2022, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) announced a £17.6 million investment from its infrastructure fund to provide the country’s researchers with access to the highest resolution available in NMR. The new magnet was made in Switzerland by the scientific instrument manufacturer Bruker.

‘The new NMR magnet is 20% stronger than the current biggest NMR magnets in the UK and will much improve the clarity with which we can analyse solid structures down to their atomic level,’ said Warwick’s Steven Brown, the academic lead for the project. ‘As one of less than 15 similar magnets in the world, it continues to put the UK at the forefront of research and innovation in areas such as pharmaceuticals and energy.

‘Backed by a multi-year grant from UKRI, we’ll be working closely with our partners from a range of UK universities and the private sector to ensure the investment has meaningful real-world impact.’