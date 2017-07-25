Julabo UK

Experience, competence, innovation – for the highest standards in industry, research and science. For more than four decades JULABO continues as one of the world’s leading experts for temperature control systems.

Our high-quality products, systems and solutions have markedly influenced the development and progress of temperature control. Qualified employees, professional production engineering, and an emphasis on quality and service form the foundation to this success story. A concentrated interplay of technology and environmental responsibility makes JULABO the ecological pioneer of the temperature control industry.