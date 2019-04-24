Julia O'Neill

Julia O’Neill has over 30 years of experience bridging statistics and chemical engineering. Her current focus includes statistical, validation and regulatory strategy support for a broad range of novel accelerated products. Previously, O’Neill worked as director of engineering at Merck and Co., where her team integrated continued process verification for all vaccines and biologics. O’Neill earned an MS in statistics from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and a BS in chemical engineering from the University of Maine.