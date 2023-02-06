JMP

SAS created JMP in 1989 to empower scientists and engineers to explore data visually. Since then, JMP has grown from a single product into a family of statistical discovery tools, each one tailored to meet specific needs. All of our software is visual, interactive, comprehensive and extensible.

JMP is the data analysis tool of choice for hundreds of thousands of scientists, engineers and other data explorers worldwide. Users leverage powerful statistical and analytic capabilities in JMP to discover the unexpected.