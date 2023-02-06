JMP
SAS created JMP in 1989 to empower scientists and engineers to explore data visually. Since then, JMP has grown from a single product into a family of statistical discovery tools, each one tailored to meet specific needs. All of our software is visual, interactive, comprehensive and extensible.
JMP is the data analysis tool of choice for hundreds of thousands of scientists, engineers and other data explorers worldwide. Users leverage powerful statistical and analytic capabilities in JMP to discover the unexpected.
You don’t need coding to be a chemist
Writing your own software can be useful, but what matters is knowing how to use it
Nobel prize in chemistry: reactions
See our reaction to the 2022 Nobel prize in chemistry announcement
Make better data-based decisions with statistical modelling techniques
Join JMP experts for this three-part workshop and make better decisions with your data using statistical modelling
Applications of modern Design of Experiments (DoE)
Join JMP experts for this three-part workshop and improve your experimentation
Speed up process development by making more from your offline and online data
Learn how the biotechnology R&D team at Clariant uses statistical modelling techniques to speed up the process development of their bio-ethanol product
Double your impact by getting started with Design of Experiments (DoE)
Join JMP experts for this three-part workshop and improve your experimentation
Smarter experimentation for engineers and scientists
Join us 1-5 November for your last chance to get involved with this innovative online training programme in design of experiments
Unlock the potential of definitive screening designs to drive your projects forward
In this webinar we help demystify DSDs and reveal how their complexity can be harnessed for manufacturing processes
Find robust operating points using JMP’s Simulation Experiment tool
Learn how simulations can be used to minimise defect rate and improve crucial targets
The era of data analytics: What it takes to succeed beyond the hype
Find out how to make better decisions about your data using analytics and subject matter knowledge
The age of digital chemistry
Join us to learn how data can solve existing bottlenecks in synthetic chemistry and why data analysis demands a multidisciplinary approach
A recipe for success in exploiting machine learning and data science
Join us to discover how data science and big data are revolutionising decision making – and why claims that experts are no longer needed are misleading
Statistics versus machine learning: should we all learn artificial intelligence?
Join us to understand the limitations of deep learning & why advanced statistical modelling is still needed – both in academic curricula and in the toolbox of any scientist or engineer
Gaining an edge through smarter experimentation
Learn how to double your R&D capacity and get more products to market in less time – and at a lower cost
Good practices in data analytics
Join us to learn how the University of Limerick develops skills and knowledge of data analytics via their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Technology Centre (PMTC)
Smarter experimentation for scientists and engineers
An innovative online training programme in design of experiments
Scaling up processes with Design of Experiments
Learn how Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies uses Design of Experiments to understand the best way to scale up reactions
Speeding up your innovation cycle
Work smarter by leaving behind traditional trial and error methods and adopting design of experiments
Innovating in complex environments
The benefits of digital tools and automation with no programming required
Synthace: Accelerating process development with automated Design of Experiments
Join us to learn how Synthace’s software platform, Antha, empowers scientists to automate Design of Experiments (DoE) for optimising bioprocesses