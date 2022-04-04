Kate Whelan

Kate completed a PhD and 3 years’ postdoctoral research on spinal cord injury at the University of Cambridge, Centre for Brain Repair, before moving into PR, branding and advertising for life science companies. Kate co-founded Notch with Peter in 2011 and now heads up Notch Scandinavia, where she is largely involved in clients’ marketing strategy, PR and technical writing. She enjoys keeping in touch with scientific discoveries, as well as ice skating, running and learning Swedish.