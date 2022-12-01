Notch Communications

We are a strategic and creative B2B marketing agency, highly focused on science and technology markets. We work closely with our clients to develop and establish brands that showcase the creativity and innovation behind their science, and differentiate their position in their market.

Thanks to our renowned strategic thinking, deep scientific understanding and inspired creative work, we have become a real strategic partner to many life science, pharmaceutical and fine chemicals companies all around the world. From integrated global marketing to customised PR, brand strategy, advertising and social media campaigns, we reveal the creativity behind your scientific innovations.