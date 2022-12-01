Notch Communications
We are a strategic and creative B2B marketing agency, highly focused on science and technology markets. We work closely with our clients to develop and establish brands that showcase the creativity and innovation behind their science, and differentiate their position in their market.
Thanks to our renowned strategic thinking, deep scientific understanding and inspired creative work, we have become a real strategic partner to many life science, pharmaceutical and fine chemicals companies all around the world. From integrated global marketing to customised PR, brand strategy, advertising and social media campaigns, we reveal the creativity behind your scientific innovations.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 (0) 161 457 7230
- Email:
- info@notchcommunications.co.uk
Welcome to the Problem Solvers collection
The world needs solutions. And to find them, we need creative thinkers, innovators and explorers
Welcome to the Inspiring Science collection
Exploring the ideas and innovations that are bringing a brighter tomorrow
Welcome to the forefront of pharma
How the pharma industry is stepping up to Covid-19 for a brighter, healthier future
Collaborative chemistry
Welcome to our collaborative chemistry collection, which shows collaborations creating a more connected tomorrow as challenges in science and industry increase
Creating top-notch science communication
How Notch Communications brings creativity to scientific endeavour
Picking the Brain(iac) of Jon Tickle
We sit down with Jon Tickle, Information Architect at Centrica and one of TV’s favourite geeks, to ask him about his journey through science communication, his involvement in Stem outreach and, of course, his time on Brainiac: Science Abuse
Platinum metal complexes in medicine
The history of cisplatin, the drug that is still the gold – or should that be platinum? – standard in cancer drugs