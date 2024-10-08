Kevin Vincent
Kevin completed his PhD at Durham University in 2014 in organometallic chemistry and electron transport. He then held a number of post-doctoral positions before a stint in industry working in the polymer, plastics and cosmetics industry. Kevin joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a publishing editor in 2024 and has since moved to become an assistant editor on the journals team.
- Research
A new gold standard in selective nitrobenzene hydrogenation
Reaction proceeds through a previously unidentified mechanism