Kristy Turner
Kristy Turner is a school teacher fellow at University of Manchester/Bolton School, UK
- Opinion
Teaching-focused staff contribute to REF results too
But are often overlooked in celebrations of research excellence
- Opinion
No quick fix for declining degree applications
A complex network of educational influences underlies why fewer students want to study chemistry at university
- Opinion
The kids are (still) alright
Last month brought a tale from a first-time teacher. But how do you keep things fresh after 12 years?
- Opinion
Inside a fledgling research group
You can choose your friends, but you can’t choose your lab partners…