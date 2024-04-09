Lauren Yarrow-Wright

Lauren completed a master degree in chemistry at the University of York followed by a PhD in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine at the University of Leeds. Her research focused on the development of a 3D in vitro model to measure cellular response to polyethylene wear debris from hip replacement implants. She went to on complete a PGCE in chemistry at the University of Oxford after which she taught A-level chemistry. Lauren joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a publishing editor in 2022.