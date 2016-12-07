Louis Valente

Louis Valente is the JMP Global Technical Team Enablement Manager at SAS, the leader in business analytics software. Before joining JMP in 2006, he worked for Eastman Kodak Company for 28 years. As a development chemist, he commercialized more than 40 chemical processes that were responsible for the production of metric ton quantities of imaging chemicals and intermediates. Valente is a Six Sigman Black Belt since 1999 whose expertise is in applying the design of experiments (DOE) methodology to ensure robust manufacturing methods.