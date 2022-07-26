Marelene Rayner-Canham
Marelene Rayner-Canham is a historian of chemistry at the Grenfell campus of Memorial University in Canada
Forgotten women in chemistry
There’s much more to do to fully understand and celebrate the historical contributions of female chemists
Polly Porter, crystallography pioneer
Marelene and Geoff Rayner-Canham examine one of Dorothy Hodgkin’s mentors, who never studied at school or university
Forgotten pioneers
Who were the women that first led the way for female professional chemists? Marelene and Geoff Rayner-Canham reveal the story
Fight for rights
A few male chemists were fervent supporters of the women who sought to joining their ranks at the turn of the 20th century, as Marelene and Geoff Rayner-Canham find out