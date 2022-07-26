Marelene Rayner-Canham

Marelene Rayner-Canham is a historian of chemistry at the Grenfell campus of Memorial University in Canada

  • Harriet Brooks
    Opinion

    Forgotten women in chemistry

    2022-07-26T08:33:00

    There’s much more to do to fully understand and celebrate the historical contributions of female chemists

  • A framed portrait of Polly Porter
    Opinion

    Polly Porter, crystallography pioneer

    2021-04-19T08:40:00

    Marelene and Geoff Rayner-Canham examine one of Dorothy Hodgkin’s mentors, who never studied at school or university

  • Opinion

    Forgotten pioneers

    2011-11-28T15:03:00

    Who were the women that first led the way for female professional chemists? Marelene and Geoff Rayner-Canham reveal the story

  • Feature

    Fight for rights

    2009-02-23T14:59:00

    A few male chemists were fervent supporters of the women who sought to joining their ranks at the turn of the 20th century, as Marelene and Geoff Rayner-Canham find out