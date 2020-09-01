Mateusz Pitak

Mateusz has worked at JM for four years leading the SCXRD service, which actively supports the research of small, medium and large pharmaceutical companies around the world. Mateusz gained his M.Sc and Ph.D degrees in Chemistry at the Jagiellonian University in Kraków, Poland where he investigated -inter and intramolecular interactions in selected crystalline phases using high resolution X-ray single crystal diffraction technique. During his post-doctoral fellowship at the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo, USA, his research was focused on non-routine, time-resolved studies on the reversible light-induced changes in crystals using polychromatic synchrotron radiation for stroboscopic, pump-probe Laue experiments. He continued his research on bond formation and solid-state-to-solid-state phase transformations at Southampton University, UK where he also supported the National Crystallography Service (NCS) for eight years. Mateusz is specialised in X-ray Crystallography with a main emphasis on determining the electronic structure of multicomponent molecular systems in the solid state. His other areas of interest are polymorphism and phase transitions of pharmaceutically active materials.