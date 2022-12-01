Johnson Matthey
As a global leader in sustainable technologies, we apply our cutting-edge science to create solutions with our customers that make a real difference to the world around us.
We’ve been leaders in our field for more than 200 years, applying unrivalled scientific expertise to enable cleaner air, improved health and the more efficient use of our planet's natural resources.
And our story doesn’t end there. Through continued investment in sound research and development, we’re tackling the world’s big challenges into our third century and beyond.
Driving the transition to sustainable air travel
Drop-in replacements for aviation fuels are an essential part of decarbonising the industry
How a circular economy and nanotech save us from a clean energy bottleneck
A carbon-neutral future depends on smarter materials and circular thinking
Facilitating the future
A view from the top at Johnson Matthey on the future of drug development
Exploring the advantages of single-crystal x-ray diffraction in pharma
Single-crystal x-ray diffraction (SCXRD) in drug development is evolving. Johnson Matthey outlines how technology advances and regulations are reshaping its role in pharma
Catalysts for collaboration
Demand for greener, more sustainable technologies in pharma, agro and fine chemicals sectors is growing – catalysis is at the heart of this transformation
Bitrex turns bitterness into better chemistry
Children’s curious nature makes keeping them safe an onerous task, but intuitive chemical solutions can help to avoid accidental poisoning
Johnson Matthey enzyme technology for a clean and healthy tomorrow
Enzymes have evolved into nature’s reaction facilitators over millions of years and their unique catalytic abilities drive science by connecting essential life elements
The importance of solid form science in modern drug development
A recent study suggests that around 40% of drugs with market approval exhibit poor water solubility and although this is not a new problem, solutions like those offered by Johnson Matthey are still relevant to today’s pharma market
Johnson Matthey is taking charge of the electric vehicle revolution
The elements of future power
The elements of future energy
The hydrogen-powered future is upon us. Preparing for it will require new technology – and chemistry is here to help
The elements of business
2019 marks 150 years since the periodic table was devised, and what better way to mark the occasion than by celebrating the vital contributions that elements make to major industries today?
Meet the next generation of science innovators
From metal–organic frameworks to enzymes, Johnson Matthey staff are working to make new discoveries
From lethal smog to clean air
There has been over 60 years of changing government regulation and innovative industrial R&D in the pursuit of cleaner air: from reducing NOx and carbon dioxide emissions to developing materials for electric cars
Driving pharmaceutical innovation
Making drugs is neither easy nor cheap – but catalysts, flow chemistry and a knowledge of intermolecular interactions can help
Pharma supply chains pick up pace
Contract suppliers are increasingly important in reducing time to market