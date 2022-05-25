Monserrat Garduño-Castro
After finishing a PhD in organic chemistry at the University of Manchester in late 2019, I took a position as a postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Chemistry (UNAM) in Mexico City. My love for science and books led me to join the Chemistry World Book Club where I found out that writing is very exciting too!
- Podcast
Book Club - A Taste for Poison
Learning about chemistry through poisons and murders
- Podcast
Book club – Life as We Made It by Beth Shapiro
A DNA researcher tells the story of how humans have shaped the evolution of living things on Earth
- Review
The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred
A timely, provocative and necessary book
- Podcast
Book club – The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein
Exposing how racism and sexism shapes science
- Podcast
Book club – United We Are Unstoppable
60 young climate activitsts from 41 countries tell their stories of fighting for a sustainable future
- Review
United We Are Unstoppable: 60 Inspiring Young People Saving Our World
Light on the science but full of surprising insights as young climate activists from 41 countries tell their stories
- Review
The Rules of Contagion: Why Things Spread and Why They Stop
What have viruses, gun violence and the ice bucket challenge in common?
- Podcast
Book club – Three books on pandemics
We’re tackling the coronavirus information overload by discussing and comparing three books that offer different views on pandemics past and present